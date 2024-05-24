Drug-dealing Warilla mum caught sleeping with half-a-kilo of meth

A Warilla mother of two with a lengthy criminal history has been kept behind bars after her alleged involvement in supplying a commercial quantity of methamphetamines and heroin.
Jayne Costello, 33, applied for bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday, May 24 charged with two counts of commercial drug supply, two counts of drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Costello was found asleep by police in a room in the Pioneer Quality Suites in Towradgi with Wayne Russell, who is also facing the same charges, in the morning of April 3.
While in the hotel room, police uncovered large quantities of drugs and cash which they allege Costello and Grant were dealing from the hotel room.
In the bedroom, police allegedly found five grams of methamphetamines, along with nearly $7000 in cash, empty clear plastic resealable bags and scales.
Costello and Wayne were taken to Wollongong police station after being arrested for breaching bail and on an outstanding warrant.
During an extensive search of the hotel room, police discovered more illicit drugs, including some substances hidden in a cap and underneath the cushions of a lounge.
Strewn throughout the suite were more plastic bags as well as sets of scales and multiple mobile phones.
In total, police found 443.34 grams of methamphetamines and 25 grams of heroin which they alleged were to be supplied by Costello and Grant to users in the Illawarra.
Reviewing the hotel's CCTV, police allege that the pair met a woman known to police carrying a black bag, who delivered a large quantity of prohibited drugs to the couple.
Later DNA analysis of the containers containing the drugs returned Costello's DNA on the plastic boxes that contained the bulk of the drugs, as well as on bags containing smaller quantities.
Applying for bail, Costello's lawyer Annalise Ritchie said there could be an "innocent explanation" of how her DNA came to be on the items.
"Her DNA could be located and identified consistent with far less significant criminal activity, including personal use."
Indicating her client would fight the charges, Ms Ritchie said Costello could face a year and a half wait for a trial date, and could be placed under house arrest.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed bail, citing the strength of the prosecution and flagged additional evidence would be served as investigations continued.
Magistrate Michael Connell agreed with Mr Corran's assessment of the evidence, and with Costello's "lengthy" criminal history, refused bail.
Costello will return to court in July, while Grant will appear next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.