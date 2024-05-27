Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Junior Sport

Cracking talent coming through martial arts ranks in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 27 2024 - 7:49pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plenty of future champions are training out of Reflex Martial Arts and Fitness in Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr
Plenty of future champions are training out of Reflex Martial Arts and Fitness in Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr

In almost 30 years of teaching, Dominic Lavalle from Reflex Martial Arts and Fitness Wollongong has not seen such dedication to the sport as what he has seen with his current sibling stars Josh and Eli Yearby.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from AFL
More from sports
Cracking talent coming through martial arts ranks in Wollongong
Plenty of future champions are training out of Reflex Martial Arts and Fitness in Wollongong. Picture by Anna Warr
'That's why they got the results that they did.'
Jordan Warren
No comments
'He's going to kill it': Leilua thrilled as Lomax Blues prophecy comes true
Luciano Leilua (inset) is full of praise for Dragons Origin selections Jaydn Su'A (left) and Zac Lomax. Pictures by Adam McLean and Robert Peet
Lomax is one of three Dragons to earn Origin call-ups.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Junior Sport

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.