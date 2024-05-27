Illawarra Knitting Nannas to head to Canberra in state-wide push

Illawarra grandmothers will sit down with climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen in a kitchen table cabinet meeting on the lawns outside Parliament house.
But they won't be cooking with gas.
Six Illawarra residents will join the state-wide delegation of Knitting Nannas travelling to Canberra on Thursday.
Among those will be Anne Kelly, a former environmental and climate scientist, who called for accelerated action on climate change.
"It feels like successive governments have put their heads in the sand, and now we're in a climate change crisis."
As a whole, the group will be calling for an end to new coal and gas projects.
"We're really concerned about what the federal government is doing in terms of new fossil fuel projects," Ms Kelly said.
Of particular concern was Santos's plans to drill for gas near Narrabri. The project is currently held up in the courts, after Gomeroi traditional owners successfully appealed the approval issued by the Native Title Tribunal in 2022.
The Federal Court found the Native Title Tribunal should have considered climate change before issuing its approval.
"Farmers and First Nations people are saying they want these to stop, because of the dangers to the Great Artesian Basin," Ms Kelly said.
Santos says its drilling has been designed to ensure minimal impact on underground aquifers and any impacts would be managed and mitigated.
In addition to Minister Bowen, the group have also invited Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek and Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes.
Ms Kelly said for the Illawarra contingent, the concern was further fossil fuel extraction would exacerbate an already fragile climate.
"We're already seeing much more intense rainfall in the Illawarra, that will continue to worsen along with more frequent and dangerous weather events, weather that's rainfall or heatwaves."
