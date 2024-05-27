Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Port Kembla man allegedly choked woman after $27k cigarette heist

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 27 2024 - 6:34pm, first published 5:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kolby Langlo. Picture from Instagram
Kolby Langlo. Picture from Instagram

A Port Kembla man who allegedly broke into a tobacconist and stole $27,000 worth of cigarettes is also accused of choking his girlfriend to the point she couldn't breathe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.