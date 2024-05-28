Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Woman accused of embezzling $2.5m from Shellharbour roofing business

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
May 28 2024 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynne Geoghegan leaving Wollongong courthouse on May 28. Picture by Grace Crivellaro
Lynne Geoghegan leaving Wollongong courthouse on May 28. Picture by Grace Crivellaro

A Blackbutt woman is facing 108 fraud and embezzlement charges after she allegedly swiped $2.5 million from her workplace across a nine-year period.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.