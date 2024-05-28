Woman accused of embezzling $2.5m from Shellharbour roofing business

A Blackbutt woman is facing 108 fraud and embezzlement charges after she allegedly swiped $2.5 million from her workplace across a nine-year period.
Lynne Marie Geoghegan, 47, allegedly defrauded the funds from Shellharbour Roofing Services in Warilla while employed at the business between May 2015 and February 2024.
She came under investigation last month after reports that millions had been swiped from the business and was arrested at Wollongong Hospital on April 16.
Geoghegan was initially charged with nine counts of embezzlement by a clerk, allegedly totalling over $114,500 swiped between March 2023 and February 2024.
Tendered court papers state Geoghegan took thousands at a time from the bank account of the business.
Police will allege she swiped $27,374.52 on one occasion last October and stole $23,012.30 on February 28.
Geoghegan was granted strict conditional bail, but as investigations continued, detectives hit her with a further 99 fraud and embezzlement charges, bringing the total to 108.
She faced the fresh charges for the first time at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, May 28 where her matter was briefly mentioned. Formal pleas yet to be entered.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt acknowledged the records in the matter are voluminous due to it spanning across nine years. He requested a longer-than-usual adjournment to allow time to obtain them.
The police prosecutor said the matter has been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Geoghegan's case is scheduled to be mentioned again on June 26.
