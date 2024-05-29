Australian Raptors lifeline for Zarielle, the rugby player shunned for being a girl

The door to representative rugby in Wagga Wagga was slammed shut in her face but Zarielle Jack has had the last laugh - she will play for the Australian Raptors in Japan
Just last week the 12-year-old from Berkeley was in tears after being told she could not represent the South Coast PSSA Rugby Union team at the NSW State Championships, despite being officially selected for the rep squad.
The disappointment at being kicked out for being a girl still lingers slightly for the Lake Heights Public School student and her parents Kearin and Jewelle Jack, but the trio were now looking forward to an "exciting new opportunity".
"It's been a whirlwind week for our girl Zarielle," Jewelle Jack said.
"After a whirlwind week of ups and downs, that ultimately ended in our daughter being deselected due to her being a girl and what was later admitted that 'many mistakes were made by multiple adults' across a few parties involved, left her confused and upset.
"The resilience that our daughter Zarielle has shown in the face of adversity is admirable for someone so young and the willingness to stand up for not only herself but all kids who face these challenges is a credit to her.
"Fortunately when one door closes an even better opportunity presents itself.
"We would love to extend our sincerest gratitude to the Australian Raptors for giving Zarielle this amazing opportunity to further help develop and grow her rugby skills and for supporting not only her but all girls who were born to play rugby.
"Zarielle is beyond excited to be given the opportunity to represent in the Australian Raptors U14's girls rugby team to play in Japan, in January of next year.
"We, and especially Zarielle, want to extend our deepest thanks to each and everyone of you that has shared and supported her story and spreading awareness in a time when all kids participation, in not only rugby, but all sports is needed most.
"Thank you to the Australian Raptors Rugby Academy for turning our girl's week around and putting a smile back on her face."
Avondale Junior Wombats president Didi Tausala said the club was ecstatic for their young player.
"Let it be known that Avondale Junior Rugby Club supports all girls who wish to play the game we love and will continue to do so into the future. Best of luck Zarielle, we are all so proud of you and your Wombat family supports you all the way."
Australian Raptors Rugby Academy director Dion Miller said the Raptors felt compelled to offer Zarielle a spot for the Japan tour after reading about her plight in the Mercury.
"This was the least we could do after reading about what happened to Zarielle," Miller said.
"It wasn't fair but we did not select Zarielle just because we felt sorry for her, she deserves her spot in the squad, she is a great player.
"We had made all our selections for Japan but opened a spot for Zarielle. Hopefully this takes away some of the disappointment she felt from missing out on the [South Coast PSSA Rugby Union] team."
Miller said the Raptors Academy offers a comprehensive program that focuses on the all-around development of individuals, both on and off the field.
He said the team of dedicated professionals and rugby enthusiasts, strive to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved, helping them become the best versions of themselves.
The Australian Raptors Rugby Academy collaborates with various organisations to provide an enriching rugby experience to participants. The program aligns with a pathway that may lead to higher-level rugby representative opportunities.
"It's all about progressing kids and giving them opportunities they may otherwise not get," he said.
"We show them what professional rugby looks like and give them opportunities to play rugby on the international stage."
Miller said the academy was based out of the Illawarra but looked to help rugby players aged 12 to 18 from all over the country.
"Last year 21 kids from the Illawarra were part of our program that travelled to Spain, England, Ireland, Scotland and America.
"This year we have eight teams and we've got over 200 kids on the books at the moment. Over 40 of these kids are from the Illawarra. They will be going to Japan in January next year."
