Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'These actions instil fear': Parolee broke into four Illawarra business

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 29 2024 - 7:01pm, first published 6:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kahlib Fleming. Picture from Facebook
Kahlib Fleming. Picture from Facebook

A Wollongong man had only been on bail for two days for an assault against his father with a whipper snipper when he went on an early morning break-in spree, with little loot to show for it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.