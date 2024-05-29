UOW encampment ended after 14-days but protests continue, organiser says

After two weeks of camping on the McKinnon lawn at the University of Wollongong (UOW) student protesters have packed up as the end of semester approaches.
The students weathered rain wet weather and cold temperatures protesting UOW's involvement with companies and research which supported Israel amid the conflict in Gaza.
The Middle Eastern conflict has raged since last October, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel, but has hit the headlines again this week after Israel's strikes on a refugee camp in the southern Gazan town of Rafah.
Wollongong's Gaza Solidarity Encampment voted on Monday, May 20 to pack the camp up after reaching the 14-day milestone.
Their encampment officially ended on Wednesday, May 22.
Camp organiser Megan Guy said students planned to continue their campaign but decided it was the right time to change tactics with the end of the university semester coming up.
"It was actually kind of a practical question, to be honest," Ms Guy said.
"We wanted to move on from doing that while the semester's over, but actually continue the political-like campaign with those aims still in mind."
The encampment's main goals called for the divestment and disclosure of all UOW ties with Israel.
Ms Guy said the university's response had no impact on the decision to wind up the camp.
The encampment received letters from UOW's security threatening "misconduct proceedings" last week over certain chants and signs.
A similar encampment at the Australian National University in Canberra was forced to move after being told they would be arrested if they did not do so.
The McKinnon lawn where tents were set up has been sectioned off with signs saying the grounds are under repair with dead grass marking where the encampment once was.
A UOW spokesperson acknowledged the removal of the encampment and said they would keep lines of communications open with the protesters and impacted student groups.
"The university welcomes the opportunity to engage in open expression and debate, but not at the expense of safety, respect and inclusion for all students and staff," they said.
President of the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies David Ossip said they welcomed the end of the encampment.
"University encampments should be environments where students and faculty of all backgrounds are able to learn and work, free of intimidation or harassment," he said.
No decision has been made by the students whether the encampment will return next semester.
