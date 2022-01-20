news, latest-news,

HSC students across the Illawarra have finally received their long-awaited results following a year of hard work amid the disruption wrought by COVID-19. More than 300 students made the distinguished achievers list - meaning they received the highest band possible in at least one course - while 11 students received the highest band possible for at least 10 units (with most subjects making up two units each). These all-round achievers included Smith's Hill High School students Liam Attwood, Sarah Louise Gowers, Miranda Green, Ashtyn Maher, Charlotte McKenzie, Annika Oakley and Eloise Taylor, Corpus Christi Catholic High School's Caitlin Daly and Cameron Deguara, Riley Cassar from Holy Spirit College, and Calderwood Christian School student Anna Imisides. Read more: Wollongong father eyeing world record for noble cause There were also nine Illawarra students named as top achievers, meaning they scored one of the top places in a course, including St Mary Star of the Sea College's Mia Begic for business services, Aiden Colquhoun from Holy Spirit College for electrotechnology, Edmund Rice College students Oscar Tilden for geography and Elijah Hurley for studies of religion II, Dapto High School's Ashley Donovan for PDHPE, and Lily Jones from Figtree High School for visual arts. These also included three people who came first in the state in their courses: Smith's Hill High School's Charlotte McKenzie for history extension, The Illawarra Grammar School student Isobel Kinnear for dance, and Kiama High School's Ella Johansson for Swedish continuers. For Smith's Hill High School's Liam Attwood, it was a relief to get his results after having the wait hanging over him for so long. Miranda Green said she felt "a bit disjointed", having spent so long preparing and waiting to then receive a number in the end. She now plans to study architecture at the University of Technology Sydney and get more involved in environmental activism, while Liam is considering studying mathematics at the University of Sydney. Search the full list of the Illawarra's distinguished achievers below Studying through COVID was a "rollercoaster", Miranda said, but she was lucky to have supportive parents and resources available to her. Liam thanked his mother and aunts for being "hugely supportive" during his studies. Aiden Colquhoun from Holy Spirit College in Bellambi placed third in the state in electrotechnology, an achievement he said he was "very excited" about. Read more: Revealed: 150 Illawarra public healthcare staff in isolation every day He said he in a "fair bit of effort" into his half yearly exams and assessments, then ahead of the HSC exams did a lot of study and practised using past papers. That hard work paid off and he got early entry to study electrical engineering at the University of Wollongong. His classmate Riley Cassar said he was "really happy with [his results] after doing all the work", especially because he was not sure how he would go after the disruption of COVID. Riley said it was difficult, but he tried to maintain structure in his school days and kept working towards the finish line. "I found having a really good group of supportive friends throughout really helped," he said. Corpus Christi Catholic High School's Cameron Deguara said the resilience of all students shone through in the end. "It was extra turbulent," he said of the challenges the pandemic posed. Fellow student Caitlin Daly said these difficulties gave her confidence in herself and appreciation for their cohort. She said it was satisfying to finally receive her results, having wanted to ensure she was a good reflection on the school, her teachers and her community. "My main goal was to honour my family and I feel I've achieved that," Cameron said. Read more: Campaign to shout Wollongong Hospital staff a coffee smashes target Meanwhile, Calderwood Christian School's Anna Imisides said she aimed to be consistent throughout the year with her studies, set goals, and made sure to ask teachers questions when she was unsure about any of the work. The results of this left her "stoked", she said, reaching marks in the top bands across five subjects in 2021. "I'm very grateful for the school and the staff and everyone in my life who supported me," Anna said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

