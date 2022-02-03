news, latest-news,

Police are hoping the public can provide information on a break-in at Dapto earlier this week. Between 1.30am on Saturday, January 29 and 6.30am Tuesday, Febuary 1, thieves broke into a shed in Lakelands Drive and stole a number of items, including a battery and charger for a line-marking machine, four tins of pain and a 50 litre drinks container. Officers established a crime scene and it wa forensically examined. Read more: Man fronts court after stabbing in Warrawong Police urge witnesses, motorists who might have dash cam vision or anyone with information to call the Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

