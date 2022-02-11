news, latest-news,

Two men have been charged over an assault at Tahmoor last year that resulted in a 20-year-old man being put in an induced coma. Police found the young man suffering serious head and facial injuries in a car park in Thirlmere Way on December 27 after they were called about 4.15am to reports of an assault. The man was taken to Liverpool Hospital and put in an induced coma. He has since been discharged. A small hatchback spotted at the scene was later found burnt out in another nearby car park. On Thursday afternoon, police arrested a 26-year-old man in Campbelltown. The Airds resident was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others, and dishonestly for gain damage property by fire or explosive. A second 26-year-old man, from Leumeah, was arrested that night and charged with the same offences. He also faces a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm for a separate alleged offence from January. Both men were refused bail to front Campbelltown Local Court on Friday.

