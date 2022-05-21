Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

Polls close at 6pm - so what's the fine for not voting in the federal election?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 21 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Sylvia Liber

It's approaching 6pm on this dark and rainy election day, which means voting for the Federal Election 2022 is almost closed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.