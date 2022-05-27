Jaskaran Singh, 19, has been found guilty of the dangerous driving occasioning death of Kiama teen Libby Ruge.
Singh has also been found guilty of two charges of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm to Tye West, 23, and Eva Harrison, 21 and of failing to assist at the scene of the crash.
The 12-person jury took an hour and a half to come to a decision.
Justice Julie Baly thanked the jury for their service throughout the District Court trial in Wollongong.
Singh has had bail formally refused and will await sentencing in custody.
Singh was released on bail in April 2021.
The trial ran for four days, with the jury sent away to deliberate on Friday morning.
The Crown argued that Singh engaged in a pattern of dangerous driving with passenger Arpan Sharma that began from when the car turned onto Burelli Street.
The Crown argued that Sharma pulled the handbrake three times, on Burelli, Keira and Flinders streets.
Crown Prosecutor Nerissa Keay argued that Singh could have stopped the car as he remained in control of the vehicle throughout the journey.
The Crown also argued that Singh failed to provide assistance at the scene of the crash when he could have done so and would have known that the impact had caused serious injury to the pedestrians.
Singh will return to court on Monday for a sentencing date to be set.
