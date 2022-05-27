Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Jaskaran Singh has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of Libby Ruge

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 27 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby Ruge, left, and Jaskaran Singh.

Jaskaran Singh, 19, has been found guilty of the dangerous driving occasioning death of Kiama teen Libby Ruge.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.