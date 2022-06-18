A Berkeley mother is coming to terms with starting over for the second time, after her home was gutted by fire and her family left with nothing.
Single mum Ange Pedron had finally gotten her life back on track after leaving a domestic violence situation, but a small lighter used for candles brought her undoing this week.
"I'd actually forgotten it was there, it was level with my head so it never even crossed my mind my kids would go near it," she said.
"I feel responsible ... I just feel awful that I'd left it there."
On Tuesday June 14, Miss Pedron was home with her eight-year-old son who has autism and ADHD, and only attends school part-time.
Her son went into his room while his mother was making lunch.
He was not even alone for five minutes, Miss Pedron said, when she looked in to check on him and found him whacking at flames on his mattress.
"I could feel the heat before I even got to the door," she said.
Miss Pedron tried to splash a pot of water on the mattress to put it out, but on her second attempt the flames were already engulfing the top bunk and it was time to get out of there.
"He turned to me and really bluntly and said, 'mum we need water', really casually," she said.
Even now, five days later, her son does not comprehend what has happened and keeps asking "mummy, when can we go home?".
The most prized possessions lost were the kids devices, especially her autistic son's iPad which helps him learn.
"His world are his electronics," she said.
Sadly one of the Pedron family's cats is also missing after the blaze, Missy, who looks small with grey and white stripes.
Miss Pedron and her three youngest children are currently staying with her mum in a one-bedroom unit until the Department of Housing can find them suitable accommodation.
"Even if you think your kids wouldn't do something like that, don't be complacent," she said.
"It [the lighter] had been there for a while, I just sort of relaxed and forgotten about it whereas I shouldn't have."
Her sister Nadean and cousin Brooke have also set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the family restart again, while they will also be taking donations of practical goods like furniture and clothing etc - please call Brooke, 0493 044 605.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
