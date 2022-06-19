Second woman charged over 'dance floor brawl' at Wollongong pub

A second woman has been charged over a brawl at Hotel Illawarra last weekend.
Police allege a group of women were on the dance floor of a Keira Street pub last Sunday night when a fight began.
Advertisement
Police, who were already at the premises for an unrelated matter, were notified and spoke to the women involved.
A 30-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the back of her head and later sought treatment at Wollongong Hospital.
Following inquiries and a review of CCTV, a 24-year-old policing student was charged.
She remains before the courts, with her professional suitability as a policing student suspended.
Following further inquiries, a 22-year-old woman was on Sunday issued a court attendance notice for affray.
Police will allege the woman punched a second woman multiple times to the head during the fight.
She is due to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday. August 2.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.