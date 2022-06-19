Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Second woman charged over 'dance floor brawl' at Keira Street pub

Updated June 20 2022 - 3:58am, first published June 19 2022 - 9:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Second woman charged over 'dance floor brawl' at Wollongong pub

A second woman has been charged over a brawl at Hotel Illawarra last weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.