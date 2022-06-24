Illawarra Mercury
West Wollongong man denied bail over drug possession charges

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
West Wollongong man denied bail over drug possession charges. Picture:File Image

A West Wollongong man was denied bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday after he was allegedly caught with 11.68 grams of methamphetamine hidden in mint tins, hair gel tins and other places in his car.

