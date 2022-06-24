A West Wollongong man was denied bail in Wollongong Local Court on Friday after he was allegedly caught with 11.68 grams of methamphetamine hidden in mint tins, hair gel tins and other places in his car.
Jake Sarakatsianos, 28, was charged with drug possession, drug supply, and possession of suspected stolen debit cards.
He intends to plead not guilty to the charges, the court heard.
Sarakatsianos was arrested at 1.45am on Friday after patrolling Lake Illawarra police officers saw Sarakatsianos parked in a dark, dead-end area in Primbee.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Sarakatsianos got out of the car and allegedly pretended to tighten the wheels with a tyre iron.
Police will allege Sarakatsianos was not actually touching the car with the tyre iron, so it was clear to them that he was pretending.
Police officers searched the car and allegedly found methamphetamine in a hair clay tin, the centre console, a mint tin and in the driver's door.
Police officers also allegedly found 1.75g of GBL in a hair product tin and debit cards they suspected were stolen.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said the prosecution case was strong, as at least double the indictable quantity of drugs was allegedly found in different places in the car.
Defence lawyer Emel Ozer said the drugs allegedly found with Sarakatsianos could have been weighed by police officers in the tins, which may have increased their weight.
Ms Ozer said Sarakatsianos faced mental health challenges and was already waiting an extended period of time for another matter to come to trial.
Magistrate Elks said cause had not been shown, and refused bail.
Sarakatsianos will appear again in Wollongong Local Court on August 2.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
