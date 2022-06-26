Man arrested on forklift at 6am: court

A man appeared in bail court charged over an alleged incident involving a ute, a forklift and 1000 litres of diesel at Queanbeyan on Sunday morning.
John Rupert Singh, 37, from the Sydney suburb of Crestwood appeared via audio-visual link in Wollongong Bail Court on Sunday.
He was facing charges including two counts of entering enclosed lands, stealing a motor vehicle and having goods in custody.
According to police facts tendered to court, Singh used a power saw to cut through chains on the gate at Express Truck Service in Queanbeyan.
Wearing a motorcycle helmet, police allege he climbed into a Toyota Hilux that had the keys in the ignition and drove to Hume in the ACT where it is believed he picked up 1000 litres of diesel fuel.
He later allegedly drove to Independent Construction in Bedford Street, Queanbeyan, with the 1000-litre container of fuel on the ute tray.
At the construction company, he allegedly entered and began driving a forklift towards the ute, with a view to using it to remove the diesel container, which he planned to sell.
Police arrived at the scene while he was behind the wheel of the forklift and arrested him.
A search of the ute allegedly uncovered a bag on the seat containing a power saw, battery and pry bars.
When he was taken back to the police station Singh declined to be interviewed.
In Wollongong Bail Court, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin opposed bail on the grounds he may commit further offences and fail to appear in court.
Sgt Pavlin said it was a strong prosecution case with a likelihood of a jail term if Singh was found guilty.
She noted the alleged offences seemed well-planned as he had "gone to great lengths" to attain the ute, the fuel and the forklift.
Singh's defence solicitor said he would be pleading guilty to some of the charges.
She claimed he did not steal the ute but found it parked on the side of the road with the engine running. He was cold and got into the car to get warm, before driving it away.
As for the bag found in the ute, she said it was already in the vehicle and that he did not touch it.
The court registrar refused Singh bail stating she could place no conditions that would mitigate against the concern he may commit further serious offences.
He was refused bail and will reappear at Queanbeyan Local Court on June 27.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
