Warrawong man John Robert Leatham jailed for punching taxi driver in face

By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 28 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:25am
Johnny Leatham will spend three months behind bars for punching a taxi driver. Picture: Facebook

An intoxicated taxi passenger who punched the driver in the face over a fare dispute will spend three months behind bars for the crime.

