Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Daniel Mathew Brett unsuccessful in appeal after police pursuit

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 24 2022 - 6:54am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court: Daniel Mathew Brett was unsuccessful in reducing his sentence for a dangerous police chase.

A handwritten note from his mother was not enough for a lighter sentence for a former Dapto ice dealer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.