Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Jack Filipovic found guilty of 2021 beating at Towradgi Beach Hotel

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Filipovic leaves Wollongong courthouse after being found guilty of assault. Inset photo: Connor Pearce

A Port Kembla man has been convicted of an unprovoked assault of a 20-year-old who was having a night out with friends in October 2021.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.