Aeryn Brown has been living in a Housing NSW unit, in Berkeley, for more than a decade but says it's not insulated and she is freezing.
"I wear socks and have to wrap myself up in a blanket to stay warm.
"I sleep in a hoodie, under a quilt, with three extra blankets so I don't freeze to death," she said.
Ms Brown, 38, has a disability and health conditions which prevent her from getting a job.
"My stove is also busted but Housing NSW don't want to know about it.
"It seems as long as they get your rent they don't care about you. I can't afford to live anywhere else."
Ms Brown says she lives minimally after receiving her fortnightly Jobseeker payment.
Aeryn's fortnightly budget can be broken down like this:
"I can't afford fresh food or meat.
"I eat mostly canned food and home brand products including pasta and rice.
"Four nights in a row this week I ate what I call s--t spag bol.
It's tinned spaghetti bolognese, mixed with a tin of diced tomatoes and a tin of cherry tomatoes with pasta,"Ms Brown said.
Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully, said Ms Brown reached out to him on social media as part of an affordable housing campaign #howdoyousleepatnight.
"It's not uncommon for Housing NSW tenants to contact me when they experience maintenance problems," Mr Scully said.
"The average age of the accommodation is about 50 years and they're often hot in summer and freezing in winter.
"The NSW Government is more interested in selling housing off rather than maintaining it," he said.
Mr Scully said 70 per cent of daily calls to his office are from concerned Housing NSW tenants.
"Sometimes people need a new appliance or there's an issue with the wiring or a hole in the roof.
"I advocate for people to get the maintenance fast-tracked. ... all Illawarra residents deserve safe and affordable housing," he added.
Mr Scully said he will contact Ms Brown to help her with her housing concerns.
