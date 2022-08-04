A former Wollongong basketball coach who pressured teenage girls into sending him explicit photos and videos of themselves will have to wait another week to learn his fate.
Jaydon Beveridge, the 24-year-old son of former Illawarra Hawks coach Rob Beveridge, pleaded guilty to inciting a person under 16 to commit an act of indecency and intentionally inciting a child 10 years or older and under 16 years to carry out a sexual act.
At the time of the offending, Beveridge was aged between 18 and 21, while the victims were 14 to 15.
The Crown prosecutor and Beveridge's defence lawyer made their submissions to Wollongong Local Court last Friday, July 29 and Magistrate Michael Ong adjourned sentencing for a week to consider the sentence.
But on Friday, Magistrate Ong said he had not yet obtained a sentencing assessment report, which he felt was important because it was relevant to Beveridge's eligibility for community service.
Beveridge will return to court on Friday, August 12.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
