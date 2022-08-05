Illawarra residents are being warned to prepare for more wild weather on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an updated severe weather alert for damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 90km/h expected to hit the region.
These conditions could persist into Friday evening, before weakening overnight or before dawn on Saturday.
Saturated soils in the Illawarra bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines, the BoM warned.
The warning area includes the Illawarra, Nowra, Bowral, Braidwood, Goulburn, Cooma, Bredbo, Adaminaby and Nimmitabel.
The next severe weather warning will be issued by the BoM at 5pm on Friday.
