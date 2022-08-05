Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Business List

Unions, Business Illawarra back offshore wind farm plan

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 6 2022 - 2:30am, first published August 5 2022 - 10:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wind farms: A potential view off the coast of the Illawarra. Picture: Supplied by Energy Estate

A chorus of union and business groups have backed the federal government's selection of the Illawarra as a location for offshore wind farms.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.