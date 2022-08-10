The man accused of killing Lake Illawarra man Matthew Davis has suffered a heart attack in jail, a court has heard.
Lawyer Matt Ward told Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday that Stephen Staff had undergone surgery after the heart attack and was back in custody.
But Mr Ward said Staff intended to apply for his release on bail again once further material was received.
Staff is accused of beating Mr Davis to death inside the deceased man's Thomas Street home in the early hours of August 22 last year, before making off with an iPhone, a laptop, a Playstation console and a modem.
He first applied for bail following his arrest in May, but Magistrate Robert Walker denied the application because of the seriousness of the matter and the strength of the prosecution's case.
Pending another bail application, Staff will return to court in October.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
