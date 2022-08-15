Elderly man attacked in Bulli home invasion: police

Police have appealed for information after a man wearing a balaclava allegedly broke into a Bulli home and attacked a 79-year-old resident last week.
Police claim the man broke into a home on Owen Street, Bulli and began ransacking the property around 10am on Thursday, August 11.
The resident, a 79-year-old man, was awoken and attacked by the man in the balaclava.
A drawer was thrown at the resident's head, causing his ear to bleed, before he was pushed to the ground.
The man allegedly took cash and fled from the scene. Wollongong police were notified and established a crime scene.
"As investigations into the incident continue, police are appealing for anyone who may information to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a statement from police said.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
