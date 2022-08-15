Elderly man attacked in Bulli home invasion: police

Illawarra Mercury
Police appeal for help after man allegedly breaks into Bulli home and attacks 79yo resident

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 15 2022 - 5:07am, first published 3:16am
Police have appealed for information after a man wearing a balaclava allegedly broke into a Bulli home and attacked a 79-year-old resident last week.

