There are three main routes cyclists will take during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
One is the Wollongong City circuit, which starts and ends at Wollongong City Beach before heading along Campbell Street, Gipps Road and on to the M1, passing through Gwynneville, Mount Ousley and up to Fairy Meadow before heading east along Cabbage Tree Lane where it meets up with Squires Way, which is follows down to Marine Drive and the finish line.
There are plenty of places along the route to grab a bite to eat, whether you are after fine dining, a cafe meal or takeaway. Here we have listed 10 of the best.
REMEMBER ROAD CLOSURES WILL BE IN PLACE. CHECK BEFORE SETTING OFF.
Featuring a vividly colourful decor, you will feel like you have been transported to the Mediterranean when you step through the doors of the Evil Eye Cafe in Fairy Meadow.
The cafe offers an all-day breakfast and lunch menu consisting of mouth-watering food and drinks as well as an extensive dessert menu, or you can book a Mediterranean high tea experience.
Drop into the evil eye shop and check out the collection of gifts and homewares. A second cafe is located in Wollongong and there are plans to expand further.
The award-wining Lagoon Seafood Restaurant in North Wollongong overlooks Puckey's Lagoon, close to the Wollongong City Circuit race action.
The restaurant has been trading since 1986 and has kept diners coming back for more thanks to a menu consisting of fresh and locally-sourced produce.
It has won numerous awards, including a national best restaurant award.
There is an extensive a la carte menu for lunch and dinner, and a takeaway menu.
As well as the restaurant itself, there is a Lagoon Deck bar and kiosk, which like the restaurant, is open seven days.
The family-owned and run Levendi is located in the heart of Wollongong, overlooking the harbour and is close to the race action.
It offers a menu of hot and cold drinks, gelato, breakfast and lunch, including burgers, as well as a vast seafood menu.
The kiosk's specialty is fish and chips, which you can buy as individual items or in packs, including hake, flathead, barramundi and John Dory, which is served battered with chips, lemon and tartare sauce.
Enjoy your meal while taking in one of Wollongong's most stunning vantage points.
One of the Illawarra's leading seafood restaurants, Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant, is close to the race action.
Overlooking the iconic Belmore Basin on Wollongong Harbour, the waterfront restaurant is set over three levels, with each offering stunning views of north Wollongong and the coast.
The restaurant won a national award for best formal seafood restaurant in 2018, and serves only the freshest local and sustainable seafood and produce.
You can choose from a market or a la carte menu. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner, seven days a week.
Diggies Cafe is located on Wollongong's North beach and offers diners a stunning view while they enjoy a bite to eat.
The cafe opened in 2003 after a painstaking restoration of the iconic 1930s Art Deco kiosk, and quickly became a hit with the North beach community.
If you are after takeaway, the adjoining kiosk offers a Diggies Grab & Go menu consisting of drinks, breakfasts, rolls and burgers, and 'classic takeout' including fish 'n' chips.
Diggies is open seven days from 6.30am to 3pm weekdays and 4pm on weekends.
Located inside the historic Bathers Pavilion at North Wollongong beach is Northbeach Pavilion.
The restaurant, which recently changed hands, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers an absolute beachfront location with amazing views.
The light-filled venue offers a contemporary, casual dining room setting, or you can find a seat in the courtyard.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
