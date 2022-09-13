Illawarra Mercury
Libby Ruge's killers sentenced to a total of 11 years in prison in Wollongong District Court

By Louise Negline
Updated September 13 2022 - 10:08am, first published 12:50am
The mum of Wollongong teenager Libby Ruge has described the shocking moment she saw her daughter's body on the road being treated by paramedics before being told she was not going to survive.

