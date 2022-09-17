Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gerringong Lions end the Stingrays of Shellharbour's dream run and make the Group Seven grand final

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerringong's Toby Gumley-Quine was a standout performer against the Stingrays with the winger bagging a try. Picture by Anna Warr

As they say, all good things must come to an end and for the Stingrays of Shellharbour that was the case following their 34-16 preliminary final loss against the Gerringong Lions which ended the side's 10 match winning run one game short of the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.