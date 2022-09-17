As they say, all good things must come to an end and for the Stingrays of Shellharbour that was the case following their 34-16 preliminary final loss against the Gerringong Lions which ended the side's 10 match winning run one game short of the grand final.
The Stingrays were feeling on top of the world following their 24-20 win over Jamberoo last weekend which was their first ever finals victory and they were looking to continue their form against Gerringong.
Each side had beaten each other once throughout the regular season, so both sides were weary of each other's dangers.
The scores were locked at 12-all at the break.
Gerringong took the lead twice with tries to Toby Gumley-Quine and Corey Mulhall but conceded almost immediately on both occasions with the Stingrays scoring through Will Starling and Sam Latu.
As the match entered the second half the Lions showed their quality.
Another try to Mulhall, as well as tries to captain Nathan Foord and forward Alexander Weir saw the Lions extend their lead with the score blowing out to 30-12 just 15 minutes into the second period.
The Stingrays managed to get themselves back into the game with a try to Jarvis Austin but a failed conversion attempt kept the scores at 30-16 meaning the side had to score three times in the last 10 minutes, a feat that proved too much for them.
A try at the end sealed the result for the Lions who booked their spot in the grand final next Sunday against the Gorillas at Centenary Oval, Albion Park.
The grand final will be a rematch of the 2020 decider, with the Lions beating the Gorillas 20-6 on that occasion.
Speaking post-game, Lions forward and try scorer Weir, who put in a huge performance, said the side was extremely happy to beat an incredibly good Stingrays side.
"We knew the game today would be tough because the Stingrays have played really well this season," he said.
"The first half was very even but well done from our boys to show up in the second half.
"I was happy to get a try and help the team but it was an all-round performance from the boys today."
Weir added that the side will need to be on top of their game against the Gorillas in the big dance.
"We've had tough games with the Gorillas all season," he said.
"We dominated them for a long time last week but just switched off when we shouldn't have and they made us pay for it.
"We'll be ready to take it to them next week."
Stingrays co-coach Brad Reh said whilst he was disappointed to lose one game short of the grand final, he could not be more proud of the team.
"It was the season that we didn't really expect to have," he said.
"I think by the back end of the year we were the form team by putting so many wins together and beat all the top sides.
"I think we had a tremendous season and we're just disappointed that we won't be playing next week."
It was a disappointing day all-round for the Stingrays, with their reserve grade side also failing to progress to the grand final following a 26-20 loss to Jamberoo.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.