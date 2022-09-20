Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Emerging Illawarra talent ready for shot at Australian basketball club championships

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:30am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra under-14s girls basketball team are preparing to compete at the national championships. Picture by Illawarra Basketball Association

They've enjoyed a superb 2022, but a group of Illawarra teenage basketballers are hungry to achieve one more goal - taste victory at the national level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.