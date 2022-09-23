There were torrid conditions for the junior and U-23 men's events on Friday and it certainly took a toll.
Despite plenty of crashes, including Australian Hamish McKenzie, the most concerning scene of the day was when Polish rider Michal Zelazowski pulled out of the junior race after reporting chest pains.
He did not require an ambulance but we was treated at the scene then jumped into his team car.
What followed was a brilliant end to the junior race which saw Germany's Emil Herzog and Portugal's Antonio Morgado, along with Belgium's Vlad van Mechelen hot on their heels, going neck-and-neck all the way to the finish line, with Herzog getting the job done.
Morgado, who is the newest junior silver medallist, can give some thanks Gerringong local Kevin Poulton for getting him primed for his sensational result in Wollongong.
Morgado was Portugal's first medal winner in the junior event's history when he finished runner-up.
Poulton, founder and principal of Powerhouse Lifting, and his team have been involved in prepping the Portuguese team during their time in Australia for the worlds.
Following Morgado's sensational performance in the junior road race, Poulton told the Mercury he was extremely proud of the youngster.
"It's huge because he's a super talent, but he's also a nice kid that is still super young," he said.
"He's got a big future and it's nice to be able to show them Australia and to help them out in prepping them for the race as well.
"He's going to have a successful career.
''He was disappointed [not to win] today but he shouldn't be."
German rider Emil Herzog won out in the neck-and-neck battle with Morgado in the race, with the two friends putting on a battle for the ages for the Wollongong crowd.
"I wanted to have a really strong end sprint," Morgado said.
"I tried to finish alone and I tried but the other rider was stronger.
"We talked during the race and said we should try to finish together."
