Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police make three arrests in separate incidents during Wollongong 2022 UCI Road World Championships men's elite race

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 26 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were out in force during the UCI world titles in Wollongong over the last eight days. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

About 1500 police were deployed to Wollongong as part of the police operation for the UCI Road World Cycling Championships held over the last eight days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.