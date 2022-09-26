About 1500 police were deployed to Wollongong as part of the police operation for the UCI Road World Cycling Championships held over the last eight days.
Officers made three separate arrests during the final men's elite road race on Sunday, including a 73-year-old man who allegedly intimidated a traffic marshal at a closed intersection.
Shortly after police searched the man's home and seized nine firearms and his firearms licence. He was charged with stalk and intimidate intent fear physical harm (personal).
Police also arrested a 58-year-old man after he entered a prohibited area related to the championships, and was charged with interfere amenity in major event area.
Another man, 35, was also arrested for entering a major event area and allegedly assaulting a police officer.
He was charged with enter road closed to pedestrians without permission, assault police officer in execution of duty, and resist or hinder police officer in the execution of duty.
The 35-year-old was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
Before the men's elite road race kicked, police also approached three protesters who came onto the track.
Their banners were seized by police before they quickly fled back into the crowd.
A NSW Police spokesperson said overall, officers were pleased with the behaviour of the thousands of spectators that came out to watch the world titles, with "majority doing the right thing".
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
