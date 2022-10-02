Two rivals will go head-to-head with everything at stake when Coniston hosts Cringila in a Premier League elimination final on Monday afternoon.
All will be on the line at JJ Kelly Park, with the losing side to bow out of the 2022 IPL, while the winner will progress to week two of the finals against Bulli, who fell 3-0 to Wollongong Olympic on Sunday.
After finishing the regular campaign in third, 'Cono' will enter Monday's clash as favourites. However, defender Takayuki Kayano said they expected a tricky challenge.
"They are younger [than us] and hungry, and I think it will be a very tough game," he said.
"Everyone must work hard for us to beat 'Crini'."
For the Lions, Monday's game offers a chance for them to continue their fairytale finish to the year. Icko Atanasoski's men snuck into the finals after upsetting Wollongong United 1-0 in the last round.
It is Cringila's first Premier League finals appearance in 14 years, and the Lions are hoping to make an impact.
"We're very proud and the boys are excited. I think we've got a good couple of games left in us, we've hit form at the right time of the year, so we're excited for this finals series," midfielder Anthony Krsteski said.
"I think in the last eight games, we've had the highest amount of points accumulated in that period. So I think we've got a really good chance to do something important in these last games.
"But Coniston is a really good team who on their day can beat anyone, but I guess so can we, so it should be a good game."
Finals Draw - Week One:
Monday at JJ Kelly Park:
10.30am: Cringila v Wollongong United (IPL youth); 12.45pm: Cringila v Coniston (IPL second grade); 3pm: Coniston v Cringila (IPL first grade).
Monday at Ian McLennan Park:
12.45pm: University v Berkeley Sports (DL second grade); Thirroul v Unanderra (DL second grade).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.