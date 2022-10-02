Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Coniston aim to defend turf in sudden-death Premier League semi-final

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
October 2 2022 - 10:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coniston's Adam Voloder reacts after scoring a goal against Wollongong Olympic earlier this season. Picture by Adam McLean

Two rivals will go head-to-head with everything at stake when Coniston hosts Cringila in a Premier League elimination final on Monday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.