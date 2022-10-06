Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong police release image of wanted man

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
October 6 2022 - 4:40am
The man wanted by police.

Police have released an image of a man believed to have committed break-in and fraud offences in the Wollongong area.

