Wollongong police release image of wanted man

Police have released an image of a man believed to have committed break-in and fraud offences in the Wollongong area.
The man in the image - a still taken from CCTV footage - appears to be of Caucasian appearance, with dark hair, and a moustache.
He is shown wearing a blue hooded jumper with white text, dark-coloured shorts and runners.
Police say the man allegedly used a stolen bank card at several businesses in the Wollongong area on September 25 this year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, and quote the police report number #E90869646 or #1/10.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.