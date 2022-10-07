Weather sinks Shellharbour Rocks the Park ... for now

It was meant to have a country and blues theme but organisers are just blue they've had to can the Shellharbour Rocks the Park on Saturday.
Shellharbour City Council pulled the pin on the event as the wet weather is predicted to continue long into the weekend.
Luke O'Shea, a 13-time Golden Guitar winner, was all set to headline the big event at Albion Park Showground.
Lady Lyon, Horse Drawn Cadillac, Kay Proudlove and Jack Rose were also set to perform and the usual food trucks, market stalls were lined up along with country games and an animal farm.
"The logistics of setting up in unfavourable conditions, will put our staff and contractors at risk, as well as damage the showgrounds," a council spokesperson said.
The next in the series of Shellharbour Rocks gigs will now happen at Shell Cove on November 19.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.