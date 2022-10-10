Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra Leadership Program turns ten with 101 successful participants so far

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated October 10 2022 - 6:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Allan, Debra Murphy and Shiva Gopalan celebrate Leadership Illawarra Program's tenth anniversary. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Leadership Illawarra Program celebrated its tenth anniversary, producing scores of successful community leaders in the past decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.