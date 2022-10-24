Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

All the best places in the Illawarra for kids to celebrate Halloween 2022

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
October 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zombie's everywhere: Children dressed up for a Halloween event in 2021. Picture: Anna Warr

Scroll down for our list of What's On!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.