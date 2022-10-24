Scroll down for our list of What's On!
There is no denying, Halloween has become a much bigger event in Australia in recent years.
While not everyone is a fan, with most detractors arguing it is an American tradition, Halloween has Celtic, Gaelic and Christian links.
Halloween occurs on October 31 - the evening before All Saints Day - and the word Halloween is derived from the term All Hallows Eve.
People believed souls of the departed wandered the earth until All Saints Day, so All Hallows Eve was their last chance to gain vengeance on their enemies.
In order to avoid being recognised by these souls, people in Britain started wearing masks or costumes to hide their identity.
In Europe, it was thought the dead rose from churchyards for one last party on October 31, prompting the wearing of masks and costumes.
Mass Irish and Scottish immigration to the US in the 19th century saw Halloween embraced there along with many traditions, such as apple bobbing, which has Celtic links.
Why Halloween took off in the US more than in Australia is anyone's guess, but this popularity led to the mistaken belief it was an American tradition.
'Trick or treating', involving children dressing in costume and going door to door to request treats, has continued to grow in popularity.
And while many argue against embracing the Halloween tradition here, few can argue it brings a smile to the face of youngsters for one night each year.
Music for the Mind Halloween event, Wollongong Youth Centre, Friday, October 28, 5pm-11pm, Wollongong City Council and Wollongong Youth Services are presenting a free night of live music to highlight Mental Health Month. Acts include, The Lazy Eyes, Shakamoto, Pipoltr, Gradient and Acid Amora. Prizes for best costume. For people aged 12-24, their family and friends.
Little Stompers play centre, Wollongong, Saturday, October 29, 4.30pm-7.30pm. This is a ticketed event. Buy tickets here
Halloween-themed market, Bulli Showground, Saturday, October 29, 5pm-10pm, includes synthetic ice-skating rink, food trucks, bar, stalls, live music. Free entry. Dogs on leads welcome. Prizes for the first 50 people who arrive in Halloween costumes.
Shellharbour Civic Centre, Saturday, October 29, 10am-10.45am, Summer from Sweet Mac's will lead you through decorating Halloween-themed cupcakes six different ways, which you can then take home. Suitable for children aged six and over. Cost is $25. Book here
Wentworth Street, Port Kembla, Saturday, October 29, 10am-10pm, Chimera Crystals is hosting the family-friendly event in the historic town of Port Kembla, which will be decorated. Free lollies, activities and prizes for best dressed. Various businesses will also be involved and offering their own Halloween activities. Note some activities will be ticketed.
Warilla Grove shopping centre, Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, 10am-2pm each day. Collect a trick or treat clue sheet from the promotions desk (near Fantasy Donuts) and visit selected retailers for a treat. Once you have completed the sheet, take it back to the promotions desk to receive a spooky Halloween surprise.
lllawarra Light Railway Museum, Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, take a ride on the ghost train and mini monster express, or join the kids disco at this family-friendly event. Come dressed in your scariest costume. Halloween cakes and trick or treat bags available. The museum is open noon-9pm, with steam train and miniature train rides from noon-4pm and diesel train rides from 5pm-9pm. Kids' disco and special appearance by Illawarra's friendly neighborhood Spidey from 4pm-5pm. You mist purchase a ticket to enter. Details here
Collegians Figtree, Sunday, October 30, afternoon of live music, with food and cocktails available for purchase and jumping castle activities. Free milkshake and Halloween goody bag for best dressed.
Albion Park Showground, Sunday, October 30, 10am-3pm.
Warilla Neighbourhood Centre, Monday, October, 31, 3pm-5pm. Music, food and games. Children under the age of eight must be accompanied by an adult.
Albion Park Neighbourhood Facebook page is hosting a fun event for local residents on Monday, October, 31, 4pm-6pm. Meet on the corner of Terry Street and Cawdell Drive (Fraser Reserve), Albion Park for a treasure hunt, lolly scramble, and trick or treat community walk. Prizes for best dressed. Residents are asked to tie something orange outside their home or post their details in the Facebook event if they will have treats.
Second Avenue, Port Kembla, Monday, October 31, 4pm-8.30pm. Free. Josh Smith is transforming his home into a house of horrors.
Ready Set Play, Albion Park. Monday, October, 31, 5pm-7pm. Includes two hours of play. Each child will receive a meal voucher and a lolly bag. The venue will be decorated and there will be prizes for best dressed. Adults will receive a free drink. This is a ticketed event. Buy tickets here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
