Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

South Coast referee Bobby Mazevski blows time on 36-year career

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated October 21 2022 - 10:15am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bobby Mazevski will referee his final Illawarra Premier League game on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean

Bobby Mazevski believes the future of South Coast refereeing stocks is in safe hands as he prepares to hang up the whistle on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.