With one eye on the upcoming national Ironman events, Cronulla's Jay Furniss has dominated the Sydney Water Series return at Warilla Beach on Saturday.
Furness completed a clean sweep of races, including the swim, board, ski and ironman competitions, with Wanda's Noah Steiner impressive in second.
"I've been competing in the Sydney Water Series since I was a nipper so it's great to see it return after the Covid interruptions," Furniss said.
"It was a good start to the racing season.
"I'm confident this base from racing the good young guys will be of benefit as the season progresses."
Furniss was Australian open board champion and finished eighth in the Ironman Series in 2019 and 14th in the most recent 2020-21 elite competition.
Bulli's Sarah Locker has shown she is a contender the women's, after exciting races against Maroubra's Tara Colman and North Cronulla's Emily Mathers.
Warilla's Ivy Miller and Maddix Burke sit atop their pointscore divisions after victories in the swim, board and ironperson races on Saturday.
Bulli's Brayden Woodford and Warilla Barrack Point's Kynan Burke each recorded event victories in the under 17s.
The second round is at Thirroul on Saturday.
