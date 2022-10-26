Celebrity chef Adam Liaw will be treating Shell Cove visitors to his new cookbook before it hits shelves along with selfies and how to cook the perfect steak.
The star of SBS's The Cookout will appear at this weekend's Waterfront Food and Wine Festival for cooking demonstrations and a book signing.
"If you asked 10 people how to cook a steak you get get 10 different opinions on how to do that," Liaw said.
"I just want to take people through how I do it and also explain the pros and cons of the different ways to do because it's not just one way to cook a steak."
The worst crime against steak, he said, was not having the pan hot enough.
"You end up stewing the steak rather than grilling it or frying it," he said.
"[Also] not resting mistake because people rush their way through ... if you don't let it rest it will end up dry and lose all its moisture."
Liaw will also show people how to cook a brilliant stir fry, as well as offering advanced copies of his new book, Tonight's Dinner 2 - which he will also be signing.
He said many fans are in awe of his constant flow of new recipes, though the dad-of-three puts his success down to turning known dishes into practical family dishes.
"I'm not really trying to reinvent the wheel, I'm trying to simplify the wheel in some ways," he said.
"I'll take existing recipes and try and work out a way to make that tastier or keeper or more efficient."
The festival will run at Shell Cove Marina on Friday October 28 and Saturday October 29 with cooking demonstrations by other celebrity experts like Mark Olive and Gina Ottaway.
More than 30 food, wine, craft beer and spirits will be on exhibition as well as plenty of local food.
The family-friendly event will also include workshops for adults and kids - like lantern-making, unicycle ballet, stilt walkers, live music and fireworks Saturday night.
On Friday night from 6pm Illawarra indigenous chef Mark Olive will host a cooking demonstration and meet food fans while bands entertain crowds on the main stage, roving entertainers with LED hula hoops light up the night and the Henry Clive Caravan Bar serves artisan cocktails.
On Saturday from 11.30am MasterChef winner and celebrity cook Adam Liaw will meet and greet fans and host a cooking demonstration, followed at 2.30pm by MasterChef alumni and Shell Cove resident Gina Ottaway, AKA Shellharbour Nonna, who will whip up a squid ink pasta dish, in homage to the festival's seaside location.
Exhibitors include Wollongong's Headlands Distilling Co, recipient of gold medals at the 2022 London Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Corang Estate, a 2022 Halliday Wine Companion 4-star winery located in Tarago and known for its shiraz and tempranillo.
Local food vendors are coming to the party. Shellharbour-based Mexican restaurant Amigos will bring their taco truck, Wollongong-based 2 Smoking Barrels will provide American barbecue while Wollongong's Bun Me Bar will offer Vietnamese banh mi.
Artisan Delish use Italian curing techniques in their range of salami, which includes kangaroo and wild boar varieties while Nani's Food Truck offers Javanese delights using ingredients from the Illawarra region. His Boy Elroy will leave their Wollongong laneway location to bring the burgers.
If you are planning on driving to Shell Cove Harbour there are various public carparks available across the precinct.
Public parking is available at:
Additionally, Waterfront Tavern has a courtesy bus. Please contact the Waterfront Tavern for more information.
Amenities (toilets etc.)
Public toilets are located at:
Additional public facilities are currently under construction within the Marina Services Building east of the Waterfront Tavern, these are expected to be available in late 2022.
*Information from Shellharbour Council.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
