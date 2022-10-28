The man accused of sparking a siege in North Wollongong that lasted almost five hours on Thursday has been named.
Trevor Leal, 25, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Friday via video link from the holding cells.
The North Wollongong resident was charged with nine offences in relation to Thursday's events.
About 10am on Thursday, police spotted a white Toyota Corolla being driven dangerously on Five Islands Road in Berkeley.
Leal allegedly drove the car on the wrong side of the road and rammed a police vehicle in Railway Street, Wollongong; the officers in the vehicle were not injured.
This triggered a police chase, which ended when the vehicle stopped in Bourke Street and Leal allegedly ran into a block of units.
Police alleged Leal was in possession of a shortened firearm - which court documents stated was a shortened .22 rifle - and refused to come out.
He also stands accused of detaining a man against his will inside the building.
Court documents said Leal allegedly did this in a bid to avoid arrest.
This resulted in a large-scale police operation which saw Bourke Street closed for several hours and a response that included uniform officers, specialist police - including negotiators and the tactical operations unit - and paramedics.
Eventually the man Leal was accused of holding hostage was released unharmed and about 3pm, Leal surrendered himself and was arrested without incident.
He was taken to Wollongong Police Station and subsequently charged with dangerous driving; two counts of not giving his particulars to another driver; possessing a shortened pistol without authority; possessing a loaded firearm in a public place; detaining a person; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; police pursuit and driving recklessly; and driving having never been licensed.
Court documents showed that the two charges of not giving particulars to another driver related to Leal allegedly failing to give his details to a total of four other drivers involved in crashes.
Leal was also charged with a count of possessing a prohibited firearm, which court documents stated was a homemade firearm, on September 22 of this year.
He was refused bail to appear at court on Friday.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine asked for an adjournment until November 23.
Leal did not make an application for bail, and bail was formally refused.
Several people showed up to support Leal in court, including his young son.
Leal will return to court next month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.