Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

North Wollongong siege accused named after facing court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated October 28 2022 - 6:45am, first published 2:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Leal was arrested after giving himself up to police following a siege that lasted almost five hours.

The man accused of sparking a siege in North Wollongong that lasted almost five hours on Thursday has been named.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.