Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Caden Macpherson sentenced over burglary, car theft

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:35am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Macpherson has admitted to break-ins and stealing a car. Picture from Facebook.

A man who threw a car battery through the glass door of a Farmborough Heights home while the residents were asleep inside has been jailed for his crimes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.