Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mangerton armed robber Locklyn Lucas released to rehabilitation

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Locklyn Lucas has pleaded guilty to armed robbery. Picture from Facebook.

An armed robber who stole another man's car at knifepoint in Mangerton has been given the opportunity to avoid further time in prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.