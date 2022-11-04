An armed robber who stole another man's car at knifepoint in Mangerton has been given the opportunity to avoid further time in prison.
Locklyn Lucas faced Wollongong District Court on Friday, where he applied for his sentence to be deferred to attend rehabilitation.
Lucas had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery in relation to events that unfolded last June.
Agreed facts tendered to the court said the 32-year-old victim bought a Ford Falcon GX for $3000 and the following day went to a man's unit in Mangerton at the instruction of an acquaintance.
There he found the acquaintance, the occupant of the unit and his wife, and two other men - one of them being Lucas.
As soon as the victim sat down on a lounge inside the unit, Lucas came out of the kitchen brandishing two knives, one a small kitchen knife and the other a boning knife.
Lucas said to the victim: "Take everything out of your pockets. I'll kick you in the face and stab ya", to which the victim responded by taking out his car keys.
Lucas then told him: "You aren't getting your car back, once I finish with it, I'm gonna burn it", before taking the car.
Another man at the unit told the victim Lucas' last name, so the victim looked him up on Facebook and confirmed his identity.
The victim told police he later received a phone call from Lucas, using the acquaintance's phone, telling him that he could have the car back if he paid Lucas $2000.
Police later recovered the car and a trace swab revealed Lucas' DNA.
Defence lawyer Claudia McCristal told the court on Friday that Lucas had never been afforded the opportunity to complete a rehabilitation program.
Judge Andrew Haesler granted the application to release Lucas from custody to attend rehabilitation at The Glen Centre on the Central Coast.
While he noted that "a boning knife held in the hand of anyone is a fearsome thing" and the victim would have feared the weapon could have been used, Judge Haesler said Lucas was still young and there was a prospect he could turn his life around.
He took into account the time Lucas' background and the time he had spent in custody during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If all goes well, it's highly unlikely that I will send you back to jail," Judge Haesler said.
But he warned Lucas that should rehabilitation not work out, he must not run and instead surrender to police.
Lucas must also abstain from drugs and alcohol, and obey all directions, rules and recommendations for treatment at The Glen.
