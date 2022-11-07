Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Driver charged after allegedly caught doing 170 km/h over the speed limit

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM File Image.

A 22-year-old man's has lost his licence after allegedly being clocked driving at more than 170 kilometres over the speed limit in the Southern Highlands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.