A 22-year-old man's has lost his licence after allegedly being clocked driving at more than 170 kilometres over the speed limit in the Southern Highlands.
Just after 9.30am on Monday, officers attached to The Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol Command claim they detected a blue Volkswagen Golf allegedly travelling at 280km/h in a 110km sign-posted area on the Hume Motorway at Mittagong.
The vehicle was directed to pull over and and a 22-year-old man was subsequently charged.
He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for drive speed/manner dangerous and is due to appear in Moss Vale Local Court on December 20.
His driving privileges have been withdrawn.
