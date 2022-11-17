A 23-year-old Primbee woman died suddenly in custody after suffering a "medical episode" in her cell last week.
Corrective Services NSW confirmed Patience Kuzmins died at Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 10, a few days after she was entered into custody.
Officers found Patience experiencing a medical episode in her cell about 3.20am and responded immediately, a Correctives Services NSW spokeswoman said.
Shortly after, paramedics pronounced the former Warrawong High School student deceased about 5am.
"Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are investigating the incident," the spokeswoman said.
An online fundraiser has been shared widely, raising more than $3000 to help "relieve the financial stress of her funeral and associated costs" following the "unexpected loss" of Kuzmins.
"Party hard up there sis, you deserve the most amazing send off. Loving you always," one person who donated wrote on the fundraiser's page.
"Rest in Paradise," another wrote.
On Wednesday, Kuzmins' partner Bailey Gregory Allen applied to vary his bail conditions in Wollongong Local Court so he could assist with funeral arrangements and attend the service following the "sudden passing of his partner", the court heard.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin opposed Allen's release, given the seriousness of his charges.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming mulled the decision but ultimately denied Allen's application for release, also citing the gravity of the charges.
"You're before the court on very serious matters," Ms Fleming said.
"If found by the court that you are guilty, you would not doubt be serving a full-time custodial sentence.
"I am genuinely very sorry for your loss, but the need to organise the funeral with the family is not alone enough.
"I'm sorry but bail cannot be granted."
Allen is facing 15 charges, including three counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, two counts of suspected stolen goods in his custody, and supply an indictable amount of a prohibited drug.
He is currently behind bars at Parklea Correctional Centre and is facing a string of firearms charges, which he has pleaded not guilty to.
His matter is next listed for mention on December 6.
Kuzmins was set to be sentenced next week for six offences, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, common assault, stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear of physical harm, affray and failure to appear to acknowledge bail.
All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest.
