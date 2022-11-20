An Albion Park acrobatics group has been named the winner of Australia's Got Talent 2022, nabbing $100,000 prize money in the process.
Acromazing were up against five other acts in the Sunday-night finale of the TV talent show: singer Sienna Katelyn, balancing act the Ramadhani Brothers, aerial artist Oleg and comedians Walison Muh and Emo Majok.
After judges David Walliams, Kate Ritchie, Alesha Dixon and Shane Jacobson decided the finalists, it was left to viewers to crown the winner, with the young Illawarra acrotroupe ultimately capturing the hearts of the nation.
"This is life-changing," Acromazing member Maddi Lacey told the audience.
"We just want to thank everybody in the crowd tonight, every contestant, all of the girls in Acromazing, all of our beautiful coaches, and all of Australia for voting for us to win, and our beautiful judges too."
Before their win, coach Shelby Lacey said they would dedicate their performance to her mum, head coach Kim Lacey, who had endured a battle with breast cancer recently.
"She is the epitome of strength and resilience," Ms Lacey said.
"Without her there would not be an Acromazing that you see today."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
