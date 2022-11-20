Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park's Acromazing take out Australia's Got Talent, winning $100k

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:10am, first published 7:20am
An Albion Park acrobatics group has been named the winner of Australia's Got Talent 2022, nabbing $100,000 prize money in the process.

