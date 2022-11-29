Notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel will have to put something back in to the community she shocked after ordering her then-boyfriend to kill her father.
Van Krevel had pleaded guilty to shoplifting eight magazines from Wollongong Woolworths.
In Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, Magistrate Claire Girotto said the acts were hardly crimes of necessity.
"You can't eat magazines," Ms Girotto said.
Van Krevel was spotted by a store security guard on August 10 picking up two copies each of Who, Women's Day and New Idea and one copy each of Street Machine and Just Cars.
The employee attempted to stop Van Krevel, who said the magazines belonged to her, but she quickly became verbally aggressive and refused to stop.
Van Krevel walked out via the Stewart Street exit and the employee followed her until the intersection of Kembla and George streets.
Staff at Woolworths identified Van Krevel who had previously been banned from the store and contacted police.
Van Krevel had been banned from all Woolworths stores on May 27 for two years.
Staff supplied police with CCTV footage of Van Krevel's stealing and the next day police cautioned Van Krevel at her home address.
Van Krevel initially said it couldn't have been her because she was home sick at the time.
In October, Van Krevel entered guilty pleas to the charge of shoplifting and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse.
Ms Girotto said while these were not the most serious crimes, Van Krevel's offending could put her back behind bars, not for the first time.
"There will come a time where there's no option but to send you in," she said.
Ms Girotto sentenced Van Krevel to 80 hours of community service and a 12-month community corrections order for the shoplifting charge.
