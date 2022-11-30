Illawarra Mercury
Riannon June Taylor admits to Corrimal break-in

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
December 1 2022 - 8:45am
Riannon June Taylor has pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from a break-in in November last year.

An East Corrimal woman caught red-handed stealing a bike from a unit complex told the rightful owner it was hers before fleeing the scene.

