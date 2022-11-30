An East Corrimal woman caught red-handed stealing a bike from a unit complex told the rightful owner it was hers before fleeing the scene.
Riannon June Taylor, 41, has pleaded guilty to charges of entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and break and enter and committing larceny, in relation to the events of November last year.
About 8.10am on November 2, 2021 a resident of a Corrimal unit block and her partner entered the complex's basement when they saw Taylor rummaging through items in the storage area.
The resident went to look for her new bicycles, which were yet to be assembled, and found Taylor had the parts.
The woman said: "What are you doing with our bikes?" to which Taylor responded: "It's my bike".
The resident took the bike from Taylor, who ran up a ramp and out a door onto the Princes Highway.
By that point, Taylor had already broken into and stolen from a third-floor unit in that same complex.
The night before, the occupant of the unit had locked all her doors and windows but at 6am on November 2, she noticed her screen door was slightly lifted, the sliding door was open about 60 centimetres, and the gate leading onto her balcony was ajar.
Two laptops that had been in her living room were missing, one of which was a work computer which held sensitive information.
The resident also noticed a locking pin and hook on the mat in front of her door, which came from her storage unit downstairs.
Taylor was arrested on November 29, 2021 and found with a laptop in her handbag, which she claimed belonged to her uncle.
DNA found on a bourbon and cola can found in the basement of the unit complex was matched to Taylor.
Meanwhile, DNA found on the pin located on the break-in victim's balcony returned a mixed profile, which could not exclude Taylor as a contributor; it was a similar situation with DNA lifted from a suitcase found in the basement.
Taylor appeared at Wollongong Local Court for sentencing, but lawyer Laura Fennell said she was still waiting for a report on her client's background.
The matter was adjourned to a later date.
