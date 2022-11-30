Illawarra Mercury
Banned Kiama driver allegedly caught driving for fifth time

By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:50am, first published 7:55am
Police allege they have caught Joshua Latham driving while disqualified for the fifth time this year. Picture from Facebook.

Police have allegedly caught a disqualified driver on the road again, for the fifth time this year and the third time in November alone.

