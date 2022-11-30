Police have allegedly caught a disqualified driver on the road again, for the fifth time this year and the third time in November alone.
Joshua Latham was arrested in Lang Street, Woonona on Tuesday afternoon after police saw a Honda Civic pull into a driveway.
The officers allegedly found the 25-year-old Kiama resident in the driver's seat, the sole occupant of the car.
The P-plater was disqualified from driving from July this year to January 2023.
Latham said he was visiting a friend and was allegedly unable to produce any identification or his licence, telling police: "I don't have one".
When the officers asked him to clarify what he meant, he allegedly responded: "I'm disqualified".
He declined to speak further to police.
A document outlining the police allegations said Latham was on bail for previous alleged traffic offences and he had allegedly been caught driving while disqualified on five occasions in 2022, three just in November.
Police claimed Latham intended to reoffend, as he allegedly said he often changed vehicles and avoided registering them in his name to avoid detection.
Latham applied for bail at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, having been charged with driving while disqualified.
Lawyer Max Staples said Latham was not contesting the charge and there were sentencing options other than full-time imprisonment available.
Mr Staples said Latham was supported in court by his partner, who was willing to drive him.
The court also heard he would be staying in the Wollongong area and could use public transport.
But police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning opposed bail, submitting Latham was facing the prospect of imprisonment and questioning how Latham could be stopped from driving.
"He seems to think court orders mean nothing to him and he drives with impunity," Magistrate Chris McRobert said.
"Not anymore. Bail is refused."
Latham will return to court at a later date.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
