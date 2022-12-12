The number of reported property crimes has dropped 7.1 per cent a year on average in the Illawarra since 2017, but the number of violent offences remains stable.
The latest quarterly report from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows the offence with the largest drop is break and enter into a non-dwelling, the number of which is down 41.6 per cent since the 12-month period to September 2018.
Other significant declines were seen in robberies, break-ins into homes, instances of malicious damage, motor vehicle thefts, thefts from motor vehicles, and other stealing offences.
"We know that many crimes fell sharply during the COVID lockdowns; fortunately for the community, many property crimes are yet to recover," BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said.
There was no crime that saw a notable increase in the number of reports to police in the Illawarra over the five years.
However, there was no significant decline either in the number of thefts from retail stores, nor such violent crimes as murder, assaults or sexual offences.
But across NSW as a whole, there was a five-year increase in the number of domestic violence assaults - which jumped 13.1 per cent - and sexual assault, which went up by 29.1 per cent.
The Southern Highlands recorded one of the biggest increases in reported sexual assaults in the state, with a 46 per cent increase in the past five years.
Crimes involving knives and firearms continue to fall in NSW, with the year to September 2022 recording one of the lowest figures in the past two decades.
Meanwhile, over the past five years the number of adults going to court for an offence has remained steady, but the number facing court for breaches of bail has increased by, on average, 8.8 per cent each year.
The number of young people aged 10 to 17 going to court for offences has remained stable, while those facing court on bail breaches has declined.
"We are actually seeing a general reduction in criminality, particularly amongst young people," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"Juveniles and young adults are much less like likely to be involved in crime than they were historically."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
